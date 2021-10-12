Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,335 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of ANSYS worth $99,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

