Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 726 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $92,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

