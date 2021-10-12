Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.55% of Sensient Technologies worth $93,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

