Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $95,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

