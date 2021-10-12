Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of RLI worth $91,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

