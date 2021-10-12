Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Ciena worth $97,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

