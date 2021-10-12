Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,324 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $96,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $82,481,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $68,470,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $63,477,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $50,578,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

