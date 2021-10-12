Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,302 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.19% of Stride worth $96,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stride by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $48,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stride by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.