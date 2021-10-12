Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,686 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $95,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

