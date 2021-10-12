Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $98,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

