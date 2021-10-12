Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.
NYSE:DDL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
