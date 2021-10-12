Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:DDL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.