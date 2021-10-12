Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

