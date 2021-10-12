Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.01

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.01 and last traded at C$20.75, with a volume of 379666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$660.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

