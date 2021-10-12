Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$45.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:DII.B traded up C$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.25. 1,296,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$658.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$10.37 and a 52 week high of C$23.01.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.