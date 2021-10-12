Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$45.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:DII.B traded up C$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.25. 1,296,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$658.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$10.37 and a 52 week high of C$23.01.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

