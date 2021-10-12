Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DOCS opened at $70.38 on Friday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

