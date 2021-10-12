Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:HNL opened at €43.05 ($50.65) on Monday. Dr. Hönle has a 1 year low of €38.30 ($45.06) and a 1 year high of €60.40 ($71.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 million and a PE ratio of 42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

