DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

