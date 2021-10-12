DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,081,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,105,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

