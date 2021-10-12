DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

