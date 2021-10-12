Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.00 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $6,655,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.