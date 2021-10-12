Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

