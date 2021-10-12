Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $49.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

