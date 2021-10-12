Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DND opened at C$39.38 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.73.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.77%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.