Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $174,058.95 and $133,503.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.15 or 0.01037762 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.