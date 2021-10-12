Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.