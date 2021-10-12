Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,837.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

