Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.