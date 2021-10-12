eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFTR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

