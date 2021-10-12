Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

