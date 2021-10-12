Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELAN. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

ELAN stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

