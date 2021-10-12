Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of ESLT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

