Electroneum (ETN) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $349.66 million and $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,216,741 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

