Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 972,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

