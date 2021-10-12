Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of EUSA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,375. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

