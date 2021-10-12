Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

PJAN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

