Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BWZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.