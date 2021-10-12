Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 1,327,870 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.