Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 32,645 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after acquiring an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

