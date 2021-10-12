eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 8,856 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 212,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,575. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

