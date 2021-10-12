Empire Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

EMP.A stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

