Empty Set Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,492.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $82,492.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

