Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

DAVA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,774. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.