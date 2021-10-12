Energo Trading Down 5.9% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Energo has a total market cap of $186,523.77 and approximately $2,081.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

