Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,459.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,791.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,593.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29,186.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

