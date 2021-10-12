Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 333,811 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,811 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

