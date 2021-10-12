Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 57,435 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

