EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 29th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by 110.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

