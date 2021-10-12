Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

HL stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.