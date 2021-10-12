Ergoteles LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a PE ratio of -357.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

