Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE CEPU opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $538.85 million, a PE ratio of -357.64, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

